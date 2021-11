Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 23:24 Hits: 6

Dave Wright & The Midnight Electric have a brand new clip for their single ‘Tennessee‘, taken from their 2021 album Lost Inside A Dream, and we’re very pleased to be able to premiere it on PTW today. ‘Tennessee’ is a wonderfully spirited and freewheeling song that takes one hell of a swing at a big …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/11/14/video-premiere-dave-wright-the-midnight-electric-tennessee/