Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021

“I feel like I’m just getting started. '29' is the album I’ll always look back on in my career and say that was the turning point for me in the way I want to be looked at in country music. I hope when people look at my music and my little legacy, I hope they say, ‘She was a country music purist.'”

