Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 07:54 Hits: 5

The band's frontman Justin Hayward called Edge the backbone of the British rock band, which was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. The band's last album was released in 2003.

(Image credit: David Richard/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/12/1055026618/moody-blues-co-founder-drummer-graeme-edge-dies-at-80