Keb’ Mo’ Pays Tribute To His Friend Bill Withers with Cover of ‘Lean on Me’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 18:40 Hits: 8

Today, five-time GRAMMY winner Keb’ Mo’ released a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me” from his forthcoming album, Good To Be, that will be released on January 21, 2022 via Rounder Records. Good To Be is now available for pre-order.

“‘Lean on Me’ is probably one of the most famous songs about friendship. I wanted to record it to honor my friend, Bill Withers, who we sadly lost last year. What makes this version special to me is the contribution from my lifelong friend, the Freedom Rider, Ernest ‘Rip’ Patton, who passed on this year. This was the last time I got to record his booming bass voice. I’m gonna miss calling on my brothers,” explains Kevin Moore, who is best known by his stage name Keb’ Mo’.

Last Month, Keb’ Mo’ announced the album with the official video for “Good Strong Woman” featuring Darius Rucker. Earlier this year, he released “Sunny and Warm” and “The Medicine Man” (feat. Old Crow Medicine Show), which will both appear on the forthcoming album.

Good To Be was co-produced by Keb’ Mo’ alongside country music legend Vince Gill, who produced three of the album’s 13 tracks, and three-time GRAMMY winner Tom Hambridge (B.B. King, Buddy Guy). Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth, and Old Crow Medicine Show all make guest appearances on the album.

The album was written between Nashville and his childhood home in Compton, California, which Keb’ recently purchased and renovated. He often found himself reflecting on the idea of home and contemplating what it means to belong and what it takes to stay true to yourself. ​​“You can’t bring an attitude to Compton,” reflects Keb’. “You can’t pose. You can’t be anything but real when you’re walking down the same streets you used to ride your bike on as a kid. In a lot of ways, coming back there felt like it completed me.”

Tour Dates:

11/14/21: Atlanta, GA – City Winery (2 Shows)

11/15/21: Atlanta, GA – City Winery (2 Shows)

11/16/21: Charleston, SC – Gaillard Center

12/09/21: Nashville, TN – Country Music Hall of Fame (Keb’ Mo’ Solo)

12/11/21: Nashville, TN – Country Music Hall of Fame

01/20/22: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

01/21/22: Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

01/22/22: Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage (2 Shows)

01/23/22: Easton, MD – Avalon Theatre

01/25/22: Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall

01/28/22: Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

01/30/22: New York, NY – City Winery

01/31/22: New York, NY – City Winery

02/02/22: Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

02/03/22: East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

02/04/22: Brownfield, ME – Stone Mountain Arts Center

02/05/22: Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House

02/11/22: Orlando, FL – Phillips Center (Keb’ Mo’ Solo)

03/01/22: Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

03/03/22: Stuart, FL – Start Theatre (6:00 pm)

03/03/22: Stuart, FL – The Lyric Theatre (8:30 pm)

03/04/22: Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

03/05/22: Newberry, SC – Newberry Opera House

4/13/22: Grass Valley, CA – Center For The Arts Grass Valley

4/15/22: Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

4/26/22: Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

4/27/22: Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

7/14/22: Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

Connect with Keb’ Mo’:

Official | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

*Feature image credit: Jeremy Cowart

The post Keb’ Mo’ Pays Tribute To His Friend Bill Withers with Cover of ‘Lean on Me’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/keb-mo-pays-tribute-to-his-friend-bill-withers-with-cover-of-lean-on-me/