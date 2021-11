Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 22:16 Hits: 8

After 13 years living under a legal arrangement that controlled both her personal life and finances, the pop star was released from her conservatorship Friday.

(Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/12/1054860726/britney-spears-conservatorship-ended