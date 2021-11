Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

"As a Beatles fan, when you hear it for the first time, the hairs stand up on the back of your neck," Beatles expert Paul Parry told DW. The newly released "Radhe Shaam" features George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

