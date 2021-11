Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 12:54 Hits: 17

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, masters of throwback, have delivered a tribute to Black pop's imperial era. If you're feeling the album's sound, there's plenty more where it came from.

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/12/1054835003/silk-sonic-bruno-mars-anderson-paak-listen-next-recommendations