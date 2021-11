Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

From the Sheet'ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi community house, the Southeast Alaskan artist uses a combination of electronic and acoustic elements to fuel his Tiny Desk home concert.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/09/1052379307/ya-tseen-tiny-desk-home-concert