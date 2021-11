Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 21:20 Hits: 6

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Joey Guerra, a music critic for The Houston Chronicle, about how his experience attending Astroworld Festival colors his lifetime of covering concerts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053647164/the-astroworld-tragedy-forever-changed-how-one-music-critic-thinks-about-festiva