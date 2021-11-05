Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 14:36 Hits: 8

Award-winning Canadian songwriter T. Buckley looks through the lens of life with his second solo album, Frame By Frame, out on November 5, via Fallen Tree Records. Buckley delivers another trademark smooth and soulful vocal performance that makes him one of western Canada’s most talked-about artists.

The recording sessions were fused in the winter of 2020 at the National Music Centre in Calgary, Alberta, with notable producer Jeff Kynoch and a core group of players: Jesse Dollimont on mandolin, guitar and backing vocals; Mitch Jay on stringed things; Steve Fletcher on keys and organs; Dan Stadnicki on drums; and Keith Rempel on bass. Kynoch’s open-minded sonic approach makes for an excellent pairing with Buckley’s spirit of creatively pushing the envelope.

Frame By Frame explains a lot of what we are all searching for as we meander through our days; wondering who’s on our side, who’s listening and who loves us. Life is a loaded question and with Buckley’s sonic snapshots, as the old Faces song goes, “every picture tells a story, don’t it?”

Today sees the video premiere for the title track, an homage to Buckley’s 92-year-old “Grampie” and the nostalgic memories associated with him.

All we have are moments little else remains A motion picture, always moving, frame by frame

The post T. Buckley Premieres Live Performance of Title Track, ‘Frame By Frame’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/t-buckley-premieres-live-performance-of-title-track-frame-by-frame/