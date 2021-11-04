25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees Announced

Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021

There’s no stopping the blues – not even a second year of a global pandemic. In a year like no other, 2021 has proven that Canadian blues artists are tenacious, forward-thinking, and incredibly creative in the face of adversity.

Despite ongoing challenges and changes, Toronto Blues Society continues to support and promote Canadian Blues artists by announcing the nominees for the upcoming 25th annual Maple Blues Awards. The winners will be announced on January 31, 2022 at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto,

Leading the way with multiple nominations is Steve Marriner, who has received seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Electric Act of the Year (with MonkeyJunk), Acoustic Act of the Year (with David Gogo), Male Vocalist of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Harmonica Player of the Year.

Another nominee in multiple categories is Sue Foley, who has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year,Electric Act of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Guitarist of the Year.

There are promising newcomers nominated for the New Artist of the Year award including Beauwater, Broke Fuse, Endrick & The Sandwiches, Lowdown Dirty Mojos and Shakey Trill.

25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

David Gogo

Dawn Tyler Watson

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

Steve Marriner

Sue Foley

Electric Act of the Year

Colin James

Jack de Keyzer

MonkeyJunk

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

Sue Foley

Acoustic Act of the Year

Brandon Isaak

David Gogo & Steve Marriner

Harrison Kennedy

Rick Fines

Rob Lutes

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chuck Jackson

Colin James

Harrison Kennedy

Matt Andersen

Steve Marriner

Female Vocalist of the Year

Crystal Shawanda

Dawn Tyler Watson

Dione Taylor

Miss Emily

Samantha Martin

New Artist of the Year

Beauwater

Broke Fuse

Endrick & The Sandwiches

Lowdown Dirty Mojos

Shakey Trill

B.B. King International Artist of the Year

Bonnie Raitt

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Elvin Bishop

Larkin Poe

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Recording/Producer of the Year

Colin Linden – bLOW / Highway 20/Thirty Tigers (Colin Linden)

Jack de Keyzer – Tribute / Blue Star Records (Jack de Keyzer)

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One / Gypsy Soul (Darcy Yates, Renan Yildizdogan)

Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last / Stony Plain (Steve Marriner)

Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues / Stony Plain (Mike Flanigin)

Songwriter of the Year

Colin Linden

Kat Danser

Rick Fines

Steve Marriner

Sue Foley

Blues with a Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Alec Fraser

Bobby Dean Blackburn

Brent Parkin

Dalannah Gail Bowen

Danny Brooks

Harrison Kennedy

Murray Porter

Shakura S’Aida

Tom Lavin

Guitarist of the Year

David Gogo

Garrett Mason

Jack de Keyzer

Sue Foley

Tony D

Harmonica Player of the Year

David Rotundo

Guy Bélanger

Harpdog Brown

Roly Platt

Steve Marriner

Piano/Keyboard of the Year

David Vest

Duane Blackburn

Jesse O’ Brien

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Lance Anderson

Bassist of the Year

Alan Duffy

Alec Fraser

Alec McElcheran

Gary Kendall

Keith Picot

Drummer of the Year

Tom Bona

Gary Craig

Jim Casson

Lindsay Beaver

Matt Sobb

Horn Player of the Year

Alison Young

Chris Whiteley

Mat ‘Moose’ Mousseau

Mike Clark

Richard Thornton

Nominees for the Maple Blues Awards are selected by a distinguished panel of some 53 blues experts. Co-Chaired by a steering committee consisting of Cindy McLeod, Yanick Theriault, Terry Parsons, and Brant Zwicker, the panel includes radio hosts, journalists, and festival organizers regionally distributed across Canada. Members of the Nominating Panel are not eligible for any of the awards.

Winners in instrumental categories — guitar, harmonica, piano/keyboards, horn, drum, and bass — will be determined by the Nominating Panel. Winners in all other categories will be selected by blues fans across the country.

Blues fans can cast their votes online at www.mapleblues.ca. Public Voting opens November 3, 2021 at 12:01 am Eastern Time and closes December 1, 2021, 11:59 pm Eastern .

The Maple Blues Award winners will be announced on January 31, 2022 at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto. Tickets are on sale now here.

