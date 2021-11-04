25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees Announced

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5
There’s no stopping the blues – not even a second year of a global pandemic. In a year like no other, 2021 has proven that Canadian blues artists are tenacious, forward-thinking, and incredibly creative in the face of adversity.
Despite ongoing challenges and changes, Toronto Blues Society continues to support and promote Canadian Blues artists by announcing the nominees for the upcoming 25th annual Maple Blues Awards. The winners will be announced on January 31, 2022 at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto,
Leading the way with multiple nominations is Steve Marriner, who has received seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Electric Act of the Year (with MonkeyJunk), Acoustic Act of the Year (with David Gogo), Male Vocalist of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Harmonica Player of the Year.
Another nominee in multiple categories is Sue Foley, who has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year,Electric Act of the Year, Recording/Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Guitarist of the Year.
There are promising newcomers nominated for the New Artist of the Year award including Beauwater, Broke Fuse, Endrick & The Sandwiches, Lowdown Dirty Mojos and Shakey Trill.
25th Annual Maple Blues Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
David Gogo
Dawn Tyler Watson
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
Steve Marriner
Sue Foley
Electric Act of the Year
Colin James
Jack de Keyzer
MonkeyJunk
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
Sue Foley
Acoustic Act of the Year
Brandon Isaak
David Gogo & Steve Marriner
Harrison Kennedy
Rick Fines
Rob Lutes
Male Vocalist of the Year
Chuck Jackson
Colin James
Harrison Kennedy
Matt Andersen
Steve Marriner
Female Vocalist of the Year
Crystal Shawanda
Dawn Tyler Watson
Dione Taylor
Miss Emily
Samantha Martin
New Artist of the Year
Beauwater
Broke Fuse
Endrick & The Sandwiches
Lowdown Dirty Mojos
Shakey Trill
B.B. King International Artist of the Year
Bonnie Raitt
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Elvin Bishop
Larkin Poe
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Recording/Producer of the Year
Colin Linden – bLOW / Highway 20/Thirty Tigers (Colin Linden)
Jack de Keyzer – Tribute / Blue Star Records (Jack de Keyzer)
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Reckless One / Gypsy Soul (Darcy Yates, Renan Yildizdogan)
Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last / Stony Plain (Steve Marriner)
Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues / Stony Plain (Mike Flanigin)
Songwriter of the Year
Colin Linden
Kat Danser
Rick Fines
Steve Marriner
Sue Foley
Blues with a Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award)
Alec Fraser
Bobby Dean Blackburn
Brent Parkin
Dalannah Gail Bowen
Danny Brooks
Harrison Kennedy
Murray Porter
Shakura S’Aida
Tom Lavin
Guitarist of the Year
David Gogo
Garrett Mason
Jack de Keyzer
Sue Foley
Tony D
Harmonica Player of the Year
David Rotundo
Guy Bélanger
Harpdog Brown
Roly Platt
Steve Marriner
Piano/Keyboard of the Year
David Vest
Duane Blackburn
Jesse O’ Brien
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Lance Anderson
Bassist of the Year
Alan Duffy
Alec Fraser
Alec McElcheran
Gary Kendall
Keith Picot
Drummer of the Year
Tom Bona
Gary Craig
Jim Casson
Lindsay Beaver
Matt Sobb
Horn Player of the Year
Alison Young
Chris Whiteley
Mat ‘Moose’ Mousseau
Mike Clark
Richard Thornton
Nominees for the Maple Blues Awards are selected by a distinguished panel of some 53 blues experts. Co-Chaired by a steering committee consisting of Cindy McLeod, Yanick Theriault, Terry Parsons, and Brant Zwicker, the panel includes radio hosts, journalists, and festival organizers regionally distributed across Canada. Members of the Nominating Panel are not eligible for any of the awards.
Winners in instrumental categories — guitar, harmonica, piano/keyboards, horn, drum, and bass — will be determined by the Nominating Panel. Winners in all other categories will be selected by blues fans across the country.
Blues fans can cast their votes online at www.mapleblues.ca. Public Voting opens November 3, 2021 at 12:01 am Eastern Time and closes December 1, 2021, 11:59 pm Eastern .
The Maple Blues Award winners will be announced on January 31, 2022 at the LIVE Maple Blues Award Show to be held at Koerner Hall in Toronto. Tickets are on sale now here.
*Feature image credit: Danny Clinch
