Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 14:46 Hits: 8

Maybe pigs can fly. Maybe monkeys will fly out of Mike Myers' butt. And maybe mainstream country radio will play Cody Jinks if it's just given a chance, or a choice. The effort to bring Cody Jinks to the mainstream country airwaves has already born fruit.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cody-jinks-is-finding-traction-on-mainstream-country-radio/