Folk Favorite Jackson Lynch Premieres Performance Video For ‘In My Time of Dying’

Though he lives in Brooklyn now, Jackson Lynch’s time in New Orleans was clearly well-spent, as he put together folk, blues, gospel, and earlyjazz influences on an album that’s half original and half choice material interpreted masterfully. Born in Ireland, Jackson Lynch moved to New York City’s East Village at a young age. His grandfather was a traditional Irish fiddler and farmer in County Mayo and his father is also a guitarist.

JalopyRecords has confirmed the release ofAll By My Ownsome, the forthcoming debut album by JacksonLynch. It will be issued on LP with special tip-on style cover art on January 14th, 2021 and via digital download/streaming on November 12, 2021.

The album features five original songs by Jackson Lynch — as well as traditional folk, blues and gospel songs in his distinctive style and arrangements. Among the covers is “In My Time Of Dying.” Blind Willie Johnson first recorded “Jesus Make Up My Dying Bed” in 1928. Josh White recorded “Jesus Gonna Make Up My Dying Bed” in 1933, and later as “In My Time of Dying,” made famous by Led Zeppelin and Bob Dylan.

Premiering exclusively on ABS is the accompanying performance video for Lynch’s rendition. “I learned this from the great singing and playing of Josh White,” he tells ABS. His voice also bears an astonishing resemblance to Robert Johnson on this blues-gospel classic.

I like the idea of “ringing up” Jesus on the telephone, using modern technology to contact the other world. To me, there’s ancient Greek mythology in here, too. “Sticking the sword up in the sand” reminds me of Ajax on the beaches of Troy, sacrificing himself in pain from the loss of a friend. It’s powerful to see ancient imagery carrying on.”

On All By My Ownsome he also performs “Tomorrow Night,” the theme song of Blues Hall of Famer and Louisianan Lonnie Johnson, who serves as a musical touchstone on Lynch’s original songs, with his intersection of blues, early jazz, and folk influences. This blend is evident on the album’s first single “Hurt Me,” which came out November 12. The album was recorded to tape at an unoccupied Jalopy Theater using vintage equipment by Jon Atkinson.

Long recognized as one of the NYC folk scene’s best singers, Lynch performs regularly at the Brooklyn Folk Festival as well as appearing at the Brooklyn Americana Festival, Oldtone Roots Music Festival and at City Winery. As a former New Orleanian who spends a good deal of time there still, he is also an integral part of the New Orleans music world, playing solo as well as with his band The Janks. He is confirmed to perform November 13 at the Brooklyn Folk Fest this year, at St. Ann’s Church, 157 Montague St., Brooklyn Heights, NY 11201.

All By My Ownsome Track List:

A.

In My Time of Dying Hurt Me Baby Boy Let’s Leave Here In the Land Where We’ll Never Grow Old

B.

Thanks High Time Heaven Has a Radio Thirty Hours on a Train Tomorrow Night

A1 Traditional, arrangement by Josh White

A2, A3, A4, B2, B4 by Jackson Lynch

A5 by James Cleveland Moore, Sr., arrangement by Alfred G. Karnes

B1 by Leonie Evans

B3 by Reverend Billy H. Grady

B5 by Sam Coslow and Wilheim Grosz

