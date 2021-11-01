Aoife O’Donovan Announces 2022 US Tour Dates, Shares Performance Video With Allison Russell

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 17:48 Hits: 2

GRAMMY-winning singer Aoife O’Donovan has announced an extensive spring 2022 tour in support of her eagerly anticipated new album, Age of Apathy, which is set for January 21, 2022 release on Yep Roc Records.

Following a fan presale on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 am local time, tickets to Aoife’s 2022 performances will go on general sale beginning Friday, November 5th. A portion of all presale tickets will support the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a grassroots organization dedicated to ending disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions. Learn more about the organization’s mission here, and find all dates and additional information about Aoife’s tour here.

Produced by fellow GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens), Age Of Apathy finds O’Donovan in rare form. Atop richly textured arrangements — ornate but never fussy — O’Donovan reflects on the emotional disconnect wrought by the internet age and strives to carve out a more joyful personal experience. Recorded through a unique residency with Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, Aoife worked both on-site at their studio with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Darren Schneider (Deep Purple, Koryn Hawthorne, Trivium) while collaborating entirely remotely with Henry. O’Donovan, Henry and Schneider discussed and previewed the album in September at an Americanafest panel hosted by WXPN’s Bruce Warren.

Last week, Aoife released “Prodigal Daughter,” the second advance track from Age of Apathy. Today, The Newport Folk Festival shared Aoife’s stunning performance of the song with guest vocalist Allison Russell, filmed backstage at the Fest earlier this year.

2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

January 26 – Mitchell Theatre – Glasgow, UK

January 28 – Out To Lunch Festival at Rosemary Street Church – Belfast, UK *

January 29 – Liberty Hall – Dublin, IE *

January 30 – Live at St. Luke’s – Cork, IE *

February 1 – St. Paul’s Church — Birmingham, UK *

February 2 — Barbican, Milton Court Concert Hall – London, UK *

February 3 – Hallé St. Peter’s – Manchester, UK *

February 4 – Sage 2 – Gateshead, UK *

February 5 – Junction 2 – Cambridge, UK *

February 8 – Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, NL *

February 9 – Alice – Copenhagen, DK *

February 11 – Haus der Musik 2 – Vienna, AT *

February 12 – Orpheum – Graz, AT *

SPRING 2022 DATES

February 24 – Bolivia, NC – Odell Williamson Auditorium

February 25 – Washington DC – Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater

February 26 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

February 27 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 1 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

March 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

March 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 5 – Albany, NY – Swyer Theatre

April 7 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage ^

April 9 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts ^

April 10 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center ^

April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre ^

April 13 – La Jolla, CA – The Loft

April 14 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour ^

April 15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Virginia Piper Theatre ^

May 13 – Hamilton, MT – Bitterroot Performing Arts Center ^

May 14 – Denver, CO – First Baptist Church ^

* support from Donovan Woods

^ support from Taylor Ashton

The post Aoife O’Donovan Announces 2022 US Tour Dates, Shares Performance Video With Allison Russell appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/aoife-odonovan-announces-2022-us-tour-dates-shares-performance-video-with-allison-russell/