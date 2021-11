Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:11 Hits: 2

Kiah talks music and history with Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott, exploring how she crafts lyrics from both lived and observed experiences.

(Image credit: Sandlin Gaither/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2021/11/01/1050000030/amythyst-kiahs-wary-strange-is-an-unusual-combination