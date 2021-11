Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:52 Hits: 2

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Rolling Loud New York on drug charges. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with music journalist Jayson Buford on the festival's history with police activity and rapper arrests.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1051215581/why-hip-hop-festival-rolling-loud-seems-to-be-a-hotbed-for-arrests