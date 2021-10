Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 17:50 Hits: 12

The Charlotte rapper's emotionally-charged single "Be Okay" acts as a diary for the past two-and-a-half years.

(Image credit: Marcus Miller/Courtesy of the artists)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/10/29/1050534149/lute-be-okay