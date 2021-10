Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 12

Isaiah Rashad and producer Kal Banx's relationship reveals how the best artist-producer collaborations work lot like life — with friends to distract us from, and soundtrack us through, all our drama.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/30/1041901493/the-formula-season-two-isaiah-rashad-kal-banx-hip-hop-collaboration