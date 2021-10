Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 16:04 Hits: 9

Emily Scott Robinson is just composing on such elevated wavelengths of articulative insight and poetic delivery, her music is incapable of comparing to contemporaries or falling into platitude, forcing you to draw correlations with vaunted songwriting legends of the past as peers.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-emily-scott-robinsons-american-siren/