Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 11:08 Hits: 3

The German journalist who was wrongfully imprisoned in Turkey for a year has been elected at the head of the association supporting persecuted authors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/deniz-y%C3%BCcel-pen-germany-s-new-president/a-59647760?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf