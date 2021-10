Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 11:49 Hits: 10

Kyiv has hailed a ruling by a Dutch court saying a collection of ancient gold artifacts from Crimea should be handed to Ukraine. But the ruling could be appealed by Russia, which annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/crimea-gold-awarded-to-ukraine-in-blow-to-russia/a-59627319?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf