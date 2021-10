Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 24 October 2021 20:33 Hits: 16

The singer of Jay and the Americans was known as the voice in 1960s hits including "This Magic Moment" and "Come a Little Bit Closer."

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/24/1048839862/jay-black-lead-singer-of-pop-group-the-americans-dies-at-82