Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:10 Hits: 0

The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker receives the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She told DW about the issues affecting literature in her home country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tsitsi-dangarembga-there-is-no-freedom-of-expression-in-zimbabwe/a-59423526?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf