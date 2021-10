Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 09:06 Hits: 17

The pop star used the pandemic time indoors to record 16 songs. A range of artists, from Lil Nas X to Miley Cyrus appear on "The Lockdown Sessions."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-did-you-do-during-lockdown-elton-john-made-an-album/a-59585656?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf