Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:35 Hits: 1

Everyone recognizes what Sierra Ferrel has, and wants to be a part of it. It's like Janis Joplin in the 60's. A lioness. Sierra isn't just a singer and songwriter. She's a force of nature who melds gypsy jazz and mountain music into an alluring and intoxicating concoction.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-sierra-ferrells-long-time-coming/