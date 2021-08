Articles

Published on Friday, 20 August 2021

The new single from Cuban funkmeister Cimafunk, featuring Parliament's George Clinton, is the perfect soundtrack for an end-of-summer front porch party (properly masked, of course).

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

