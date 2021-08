Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 02:42 Hits: 6

Tom T. Hall had the simple wisdom for life of Don Williams. He could find wit in the everyday world like Roger Miller. But nobody, nobody could tell a story within the medium of country music like Tom T. Hall. Nobody.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-is-tom-t-hall-rip/