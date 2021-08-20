Tipitina’s Record Club Offers First Digital Release, Professor Longhair’s ‘Fess At Home,’ Out Today

Articles

Earlier in the summer, Tipitina’s, the legendary New Orleans nightclub owned and operated by the band Galactic, unveiled Tipitina’s Record Club. The new subscription service offering six annual vinyl selections celebrating the music and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South is offering its first digital companion release today with Professor Longhair’s Fess At Home. A previously unheard recording showcasing the groundbreaking singer-pianist in a uniquely intimate and personal setting is available at all DSPs now.

Tipitina’s Record Club presents specially curated, bi-monthly releases spanning archival milestones, never-before-heard rarities, out-of-print reissues, and brand new recordings, all on limited edition, 180g custom-colored vinyl exclusive to subscribers. Bi-monthly and annual subscriptions are available now. Free shipping will be included for subscribers in the contiguous United States.

“Being a musician and playing at Tipitina’s, one feels the history and the greatness that has blessed that stage – Professor Longhair, Clifton Chenier, James Booker, The Meters, The Neville Brothers and so many more local and national treasures,” says Galactic’s Ben Ellman. “When Galactic took over ownership, it became our mission to preserve the important role Tipitina’s has played in the culture of New Orleans music and the Gulf South. Creating Tipitina’s Record Club, we get to dig into archives to present never-before-heard recordings, rare reissues, and some amazing new music we know you’ll love. We’re presenting this to everyone on a limited edition piece of art in the form of vinyl. This will make the music something special…just like Tipitina’s.”

“Our band has been on both sides of the stage at Tipitina’s,” adds Galactic’s Robert Mercurio. “We all started going there as fans, then we started playing there often, and now we are the stewards of the ship. We know there is a deep well of musical history associated with the club and thought that this Record Club would be a great way to share part of this history with everyone – and what more fitting then for it to be on vinyl. We have been digging deep into our chest of treasures and have some great performances and super rare reissues planned.”

Tipitina’s is of course one of America’s most iconic music venues. Since its opening in 1977, Tipitina’s has stood the test of time by hosting the most talented musicians and groups from New Orleans and the world at large, including the renowned Crescent City-based instrumental outfit, Galactic.

In late 2018, Galactic announced their purchase of the internationally famous two-story yellow building on the corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Napoleon Avenue, promising to both further Tipitina’s rich traditions while also continuing to honor the remarkable musical history of the Gulf South. Galactic’s most recent LP, last year’s acclaimed Already Ready Already, is available now via the band’s own Tchoup-Zilla Records.

