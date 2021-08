Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 21:08

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Marlon Bishop and Julio A. Pabón, the creators of the podcast LOUD, about the history of the popular musical genre Reggaeton.

(Image credit: John Parra/WireImage)

