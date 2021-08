Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The outrage shouldn't be toward Carrie Underwood, it should be at the way public fervor can result in such a complete detachment from perspective that a liked tweet can launch a viral moment and scores of articles in major periodicals authored by political apparatchiks.

