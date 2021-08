Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 09:07 Hits: 14

The pop star has spent the four years growing up and slowing down – she speaks to Morning Edition about her new album and sound, including using her synesthesia like a creative scythe.

(Image credit: Ophelia Mikkelson Jones/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/20/1029340734/lorde-now-fully-adulting-embraces-a-folksy-analog-on-solar-power