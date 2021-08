Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 15:12 Hits: 3

Once or twice a year, you have one of these mega release days in country music where the albums are so important, and the amount of releases so daunting, you need a field guide, or a Sherpa to help shepherd you through it all. Luckily you have little ol' Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/declaring-august-20th-an-official-new-country-music-holiday/