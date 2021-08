Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 05:55 Hits: 4

Sydney musician Looch Lewis has released a cover of Died Pretty’s ‘Free Dirt’, the last track on their 1988 album Lost and strangely the title of their previous album though the song didn’t appear on it. The original featured Don Walker on piano and Astrid Munday on backing vocals. Lewis stays true to the original, …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/08/20/new-music-looch-lewis-free-dirt/