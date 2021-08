Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

NPR's A Martínez speaks to hip-hop artist and producer IDK about his latest album, SEE4YOURSELF, and his recently launched music business program for BIPOC creatives.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/18/1028484320/on-new-album-rapper-idk-reconciles-a-disparate-self-and-here-we-are-today