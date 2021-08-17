The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exclusive Premiere Track: Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers’ Blues Ballad ‘Take It Slow’

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers are two of the hottest young singers and musicians  coming out of the Austin, Texas music scene  – Lindsay known for her intense, fearless  vocals and drumming, and Brad for his ferocious guitar playing and signature vocal  style. Beaver hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia,  and Stivers made his mark in Colorado  before they both were drawn to Austin where  their exceptional musical chemistry came together.

Brad released his VizzTone debut in 2017 and Lindsay’s  Alligator album dropped in 2018. In 2020 Brad released an  EP and Lindsay did a single with old friend Jimmie Vaughan.  For their self-titled duo debut they went to the Halifax studio  of Garrett Mason, one of Canada’s premier blues musicians,  along with Joe Murphy and Barry Cooke, plus guest guitarists Kirk Fletcher and  Zach Zunis. The twelve powerful tracks,  including eleven originals, showcase their  musical depth in Blues, Americana, Soul,  and hard-driving Texas R&B.

From their forthcoming eponymous album, we present the single “Take It Slow” — an achingly slow blues ballad reminiscent of Etta James. Written by Lindsay Beaver, the track showcases her pitch-perfect delivery and controlled intensity.

VizzTone label group · Take It Slow

“Take It Slow”

Lindsay Beaver

Brad Stivers

