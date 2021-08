Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 14:01 Hits: 2

On "Dogma," Haley Fohr collects and redistributes the sounds of a few cult genres – spaghetti western, avant-garde funk – and projects a modern mysticism for an uncertain age.

(Image credit: YouTube)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/08/17/1028214003/circuit-des-yeux-dogma