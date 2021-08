Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 19:10 Hits: 6

For Madonna's 63rd birthday, Bark Bark Disco slows down her early hit "Borderline" and invokes the personal whisper of a moonlight tryst.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Italians Do It Better)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/08/16/1028169782/bark-bark-disco-borderline