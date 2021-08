Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 August 2021

One of the most successful and influential duos in country music history can now claim the distinction as Country Music Hall of Famers. Naomi and Wynonna---the mother and daughter combination known collectively as The Judds---have just been named the newest Hall of Fame inductees.

