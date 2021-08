Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

Monday morning (8-16) was a moment of firsts for the Country Music Hall of Fame announcing their inductees for the 2021 class. It was the first time in 11 years more than three people were inducted, and the first time both a drummer, and surprisingly, a steel player have made it into the Hall.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/1st-drummer-1st-steel-guitarist-inducted-into-country-hall-of-fame/