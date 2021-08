Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 17:16 Hits: 5

Sometimes when the late Charlie Daniels spoke it was like hearing a shotgun go off in the woods. That voice, deep and searing, rounded by a lingering drawl---firing fast then settling over things, like buckshot scattering through the trees. That’s how he sounded when I picked up the phone in 2010.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/how-charlie-daniels-devil-went-down-to-ga-was-copyright-law-lynchpin/