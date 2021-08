Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 14 August 2021 11:53 Hits: 5

40 years ago in the Soviet Union, a group of underground musicians opened a venue where they and their friends could perform. The Leiningrad Rock Club remains a legend of Russian counterculture.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/14/1027689237/russias-iconic-leningrad-rock-club-celebrates-its-40th-anniversary