Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 09:00 Hits: 8

The first federal trial against disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is underway. Tenacious reporting has explicitly centered the mostly Black girls and women who have accused him.

(Image credit: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/15/1027268192/r-kelly-sexual-abuse-trial-black-women-girls-metoo