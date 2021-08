Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 16:33 Hits: 8

The announcement triggers automatic quarantine rules for travelers from those countries. Montenegro and Vietnam were also categorized as high-risk, while Portugal was downgraded.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-germany-labels-us-israel-turkey-high-risk-areas/a-58860000?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf