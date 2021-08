Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 10:46 Hits: 5

With an assist from Cardi B, Lizzo clears haters with a smile.

(Image credit: Jora Frantzis/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/08/13/1026198552/lizzo-feat-cardi-b-rumors