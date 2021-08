Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 00:16 Hits: 5

James Spears is "willing" to resign from the conservatorship that controlled the pop star's life — but not until the "resolution" of some lingering issues.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/britney-spears-father-provisionally-agrees-to-step-down-as-conservator/a-58850415?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf