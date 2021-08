Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 12:54 Hits: 6

Under the motto "Sweet 'n' Jewcy," Germany's largest Jewish film festival will present a wide variety of topics. As one filmmaker puts it, "Israel has many stories to tell."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-film-festival-presents-jewish-movies/a-58854509?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf