Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 19:53 Hits: 6

It's been a very long time coming. But the Country Music Hall of Fame has finally announced when they will reveal the newest inductees. Though country fans got used to Hall of Fame inductees being announced in the spring most every year in recent memory, due to COVID-19...

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-music-hall-of-fame-to-finally-announce-2021-inductees/