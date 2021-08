Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 02:17 Hits: 11

Sydney songwriter Iain T. McKelvey has released a new solo single ‘Writer’s Lament‘ on Evening Records and we’re very pleased to premiere the video clip today. Combining footage of McKelvey and the beautiful cosmic illustrated animations of Bec O’Brien (AKA Darby) that were hand drawn, frame by frame, the clip taps in to the metamorphosis …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/08/13/video-premiere-iain-t-mckelvey-writers-lament/