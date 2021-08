Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 14:48 Hits: 4

My Lord is this is bad. But it's one of these instances where it's so terrible, it's actually hilarious. I heard about this monstrosity, cued it up on the music streaming service of choice, and started laughing so hard milk shot out of my nose. And I wasn't even drinking milk at the time.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/billy-curringtons-intuition-is-the-worst-country-album-ever/