Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

The country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism says it is creating a blacklist of banned songs containing "illegal content" that it deems "subversive" at karaoke establishments starting Oct. 1.

(Image credit: Gideon Mendel/Corbis via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026718505/china-karaoke-blacklist-banned-songs